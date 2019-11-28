Menu
Police urge people to lock their property after a rise in opportunistic thefts. Photo: Sharyn O'Neill
‘Lock it or lose it’: Police warn residents about theft

Sam Reynolds
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
POLICE are urging residents not to be complacent in the lead-up to Christmas.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said he had seen a spike in property theft.

He said residents had to be vigilant to avoid becoming victim to “opportunistic” theft.

“(Thieves) are just walking around checking doors,” Sgt Butcher said.

“It’s not targeted.”

He said it was important to ensure all property was locked and secure.

“The age-old adage ‘lock it or lose it’ is still prevalent,” Sgt Butcher said.

“You work hard for your gear, to let someone into your house or car to steal it is gut-wrenching.”

Sgt Butcher said thieves tended to go for smaller items.

“They just grab stuff and put it in their pockets,” he said.

Jewellery, phones and cash were among common items stolen.

“It’s not like the old days where they took TVs and massive property,” Sgt Butcher said.

He urged those travelling not to post their absence on social media as it announced the house was empty to thieves.

Sgt Butcher said be on the lookout and report suspicious activity to Policelink – 131 444.

For information on securing your vehicle and home, check out Queensland Police Service’s fact sheets:

Vehicle security

Home security

