28°
News

Locations of every hidden speed camera in Gladstone revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 18th Apr 2017 8:20 AM Updated: 9:33 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU are speeding almost anywhere in Gladstone, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed.

New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across central Queensland.

RELATED | Click here for every speed camera location in central Queensland

It also reveals there are at least 51 speed camera locations in the Gladstone region.

Not all of the sites will be used daily, but each have the potential for police to set up a camera.

Gladstone region: 

Gladstone:

Hanson Rd, Gladstone - two

Dawson Hwy, Gladstone - three

Philip St, Gladstone - two

Dalrymple Dr, Gladstone - two  

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Gladstone - three

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Dawson Rd, Gladstone

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Aldoga

Auckland St, Gladstone  

Paterson St, Gladstone  

Rossella St, Gladstone  

French St, Gladstone  

Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

Aerodrome Rd, Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone - two

Harvey Rd, Gladstone

Dixon Dr, Gladstone - two            

Calliope:

Bruce Hwy, Calliope - five

Dawson Hwy, Calliope

Yarwun:

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Yarwun

Calliope River Rd, Yarwun

Benaraby:

Bruce Hwy, Benaraby - four

Bororen:

Bruce Hwy, Bororen

Mount Larcom

Bruce Hwy, Mount Larcom - four

Boyne:

Malpas St, Boyne Island

Tannum:

Bruce Hwy, Tannum Sands - two

Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands - two

Raglan:

Bruce Hwy, Raglan - three

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone police speed camera speeding

Locations of every hidden speed camera in Gladstone revealed

Locations of every hidden speed camera in Gladstone revealed

New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across central Queensland.

Highway reopens after double fatality near Tiaro

Two of the cars involved in a fatal crash near Tiaro on Monday.

Three cars were involved in the multi-vehicle incident.

Council to make major decision on Gladstone Islamic centre

Racist graffiti at the proposed mosque site.

Decision expected on Islamic Centre expected teomorrow

IKEA's online frenzy goal revealed ahead of Gladstone opening

ONLINE EXPANSION: Furniture retailer IKEA will open five online pick up warehouses in Queensland.

IKEA opens five online depot warehouses this week.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

THE poet and singer offered one of the most exhilarating performances in recent Bluesfest history.

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

Could this be Gladstone's biggest New Years Eve party?

Gladstone will be the place to see in the new year with plans for a massive New Year's Eve party.

'Massive': plans for Gladstone's New Years Eve party

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!