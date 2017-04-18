Locations of every hidden speed camera in Gladstone revealed

IF YOU are speeding almost anywhere in Gladstone, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed.

New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across central Queensland.

It also reveals there are at least 51 speed camera locations in the Gladstone region.

Not all of the sites will be used daily, but each have the potential for police to set up a camera.

Gladstone region:

Gladstone:

Hanson Rd, Gladstone - two

Dawson Hwy, Gladstone - three

Philip St, Gladstone - two

Dalrymple Dr, Gladstone - two

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Gladstone - three

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Dawson Rd, Gladstone

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Aldoga

Auckland St, Gladstone

Paterson St, Gladstone

Rossella St, Gladstone

French St, Gladstone

Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

Aerodrome Rd, Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd, Gladstone - two

Harvey Rd, Gladstone

Dixon Dr, Gladstone - two

Calliope:

Bruce Hwy, Calliope - five

Dawson Hwy, Calliope

Yarwun:

Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd (Port Curtis Way), Yarwun

Calliope River Rd, Yarwun

Benaraby:

Bruce Hwy, Benaraby - four

Bororen:

Bruce Hwy, Bororen

Mount Larcom

Bruce Hwy, Mount Larcom - four

Boyne:

Malpas St, Boyne Island

Tannum:

Bruce Hwy, Tannum Sands - two

Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands - two

Raglan:

Bruce Hwy, Raglan - three