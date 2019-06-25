Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

BEGINNING: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1B project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit .

BEGINNING: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1B project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit . GPC

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation chairman Peter Corones summed it up best when describing a completed East Shores Stage 1B as the "cappuccino-isation and chardonnay-isation of Gladstone” when the first sod was turned at the site yesterday.

Work on the $29.5 million East Shores expansion is under way with the finished project to feature a waterfront cafe, improved cruise passenger interface, amphitheatre and further landscaping works.

The project will be completed by Easter although it's hoped it can be finished earlier than that.

"Here we have a place where you can picture yourself overlooking a really nice vista of a beautiful parkland setting and be able to enjoy a great coffee or a nice glass of wine with some nice food while enjoying looking at the giants of industry,” Mr Corones said.

Mr Corones said the project was about giving back to the community.

"The port plays a massive part in this community and this is about giving back the waterfront and facilities to help create a balance of industry, community and environment working together in harmony,” he said.

"The Port of Gladstone looks after both Rockhampton and Bundaberg so a world-class project of this nature is so important to the Central Queensland region.”

The latest design for the East Shores Stage 1B upgrade. Contributed

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher is looking forward to what the Stage 1B features will offer the people of Gladstone.

"With the outdoor cafe you'll be able to come down here and overlook the water,” Mr Butcher said.

"We've got some of the best views and best waterways here and it's very rare to be able to come down here and enjoy that with a meal and having a drink. On top of that there will be a big amphitheatre to be able to showcase things like the State of Origin.”

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said 300 jobs would be created during the construction phase.

"We're delighted to be able to partner up again with Hutchinson Builders and we're excited about the jobs that will be created out of this project,” Mr Walker said.

"Not only will there be construction jobs, but once it's finished there will be hospitality jobs in the cafe and maintenance jobs to look after the park area.

"So it doesn't all just stop by next Easter.”

East Shores Stage 1A was completed in 2014.