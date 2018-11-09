Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 43rd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2018.
The 43rd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2018. Mike Richards GLA131018AWAD
News

Vote at the Art Awards and you could win a Heron Island trip

Noor Gillani
by
9th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

COMMUNITY members can now have their first pick in the Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

With 18 of 22 winners already decided by the judge, the public is tasked with choosing the last four, worth $500 each, by voting in the the QAL People's Choice Awards sponsored by Queensland Alumina Limited.

Gallery curator manager Jo Duke said with just one award given for each category and an initial 362 submissions, the public had a difficult task.

She said visitors tended to vote for works which resonated with them.

"It really is what sings to them and makes them go 'oh that's extraordinary'," Ms Duke said.

"Most people come in and really don't agree with the judge's decision, so this gives them their voice."

A QAL spokeswoman said the awards were created to encourage the community to get involved with the exhibition and be exposed to local talent.

She said all voters would go into a draw to win an all-expenses paid trip and beachside suite for two at Heron Island.

Voting is open at the gallery's kiosks until 5pm on November 2.

Winners will be announced during a public morning tea at 11am on December 4.

gladstone art gallery and museum martin hanson memorial art awards rio tinto
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VIDEO: New details emerge about home blaze

    VIDEO: New details emerge about home blaze

    Breaking Emergency services found the Brunke Street house fully alight.

    PM did nothing for Gladstone but threaten workers: MP

    premium_icon PM did nothing for Gladstone but threaten workers: MP

    Business "All he did was come to town and scare 1000 workers at the Smelter"

    Homes without power after supply pole falls over

    Homes without power after supply pole falls over

    Breaking Ergon Energy crews are working to restore supply.

    • 9th Nov 2018 12:44 PM
    AWSUM time expected at Agnes Water this weekend

    AWSUM time expected at Agnes Water this weekend

    News 'Playing the ukulele socially has taken over the world.'

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

    Local Partners