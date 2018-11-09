Vote at the Art Awards and you could win a Heron Island trip

COMMUNITY members can now have their first pick in the Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

With 18 of 22 winners already decided by the judge, the public is tasked with choosing the last four, worth $500 each, by voting in the the QAL People's Choice Awards sponsored by Queensland Alumina Limited.

Gallery curator manager Jo Duke said with just one award given for each category and an initial 362 submissions, the public had a difficult task.

She said visitors tended to vote for works which resonated with them.

"It really is what sings to them and makes them go 'oh that's extraordinary'," Ms Duke said.

"Most people come in and really don't agree with the judge's decision, so this gives them their voice."

A QAL spokeswoman said the awards were created to encourage the community to get involved with the exhibition and be exposed to local talent.

She said all voters would go into a draw to win an all-expenses paid trip and beachside suite for two at Heron Island.

Voting is open at the gallery's kiosks until 5pm on November 2.

Winners will be announced during a public morning tea at 11am on December 4.