Locals the key to success

FITT FITTERS: Eric Adams and supervisor Damien Oliver have started work at FITT Resources' new Gladstone workshop. Greg Bray

FITT RESOURCES Queensland Manager John Lafave is delighted to be opening the company's newest engineering workshop in Gladstone and even happier to be employing locals.

"What we're doing in Gladstone is starting small and growing organically,” he said.

"We employ people who buy into our company's vision, because if you want to grow a business profitably you have to employ local people.”

The workshop supervisor is long term local Damien Oliver who brings a wealth of experience to the business.

"All my working life I've worked in industries around Gladstone,” Mr Oliver said.

"I've had over 20 years of experience as a mechanical fitter and supervisor in heavy industry maintenance.

"I've also worked in the construction, mining, oil and gas industries.”

This Mr Oliver's first foray into a smaller industrial business.

"The feeling I got from the start was everyone was approachable,” he said.

"I noticed was it was more family orientated, they value your input.

"Even at their head office the owners share the office space with everyone else, there's no ivory tower.”

Joining him in the new venture is Eric Adams another well known local.

"I've known Eric a long time,” Mr Oliver said.

"He was my tradesman at QAL and we've worked on projects together over the years.

"He's done exactly this type of work, he has excellent trade skills, an understanding of the industry and how to get this type of business off the ground.”

Mr Lafave said it was early days but the company is already planning for the future.

"We are looking forward to putting on apprentices,” he said.

"It's getting tougher to find skilled tradespeople and FITT Resources has had a lot of success training young people.”

Mr Oliver is also keen to train the next generation of tradespeople as soon as possible.

"I'm passionate about employing apprentices and I believe Eric is the perfect bloke to mentor the apprentices we hire down the track,” he said.

"They're the next generation of workers and without them you're limiting your company's life.

"Also, Eric and I will want to retire one day and we need people to take over.”

FITT Resources new engineering machine shop at 6 Hilliard St was officially opened on Wednesday February 6 by MP Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett.

The workshop will be the company's Queensland headquarters providing specialist overhaul, servicing and repairs for high-end machinery and equipment, including turbines, high-speed rotating equipment, pumps and compressors for industries in regional areas throughout the state.

For more information visit their website at: www.fittresources.com.au