Locals smashing fundraising goals for World's Greatest Shave

Emily Love, 10, raised more than $1000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

THIS year Gladstone residents are joining the Leukaemia Foundation's effort to 'shave' the world from blood cancer.

Emily Love, 10, will shave her head on Saturday and has already exceeded her goal of raising $1000.

Grandmother Bev Carter said Emily was inspired by her teachers to participate in the annual campaign more than a year ago and has been growing her hair ever since.

"She is very interested in the sciences and very much into medical science, she does want to cure cancer,” Ms Carter said.

"Since she was three she's talked about being a doctor.”

Holly Salter, Karishma Patel and Donna Santarossa from Green Leaves Early Learning Forest Springs will also take part in a shave event tomorrow.

Director Tara Arroyo said the educators were excited because World's Greatest Shave was "a great cause to get behind”.

"One is doing a full shave and then the other two are cutting their hair to their shoulders and they do originally have quite long hair,” Ms Arroyo said.

She said the prevalence of cancer meant the campaign was something many people were motivated to support.

"I think a lot of us have been touched by it, especially recently, so it's just a cause that is close to our hearts,” Ms Arroyo said.

"Some of our educators have had things in their personal lives things.”

Ms Arroyo said the original goal of raising $500 would be exceeded with $460 already set aside and other donations yet to be added.

The World's Greatest Shave campaign will run from Wednesday to Sunday this year and about 20,000 people are expected to take part.

Funds raised help the Leukaemia Foundation support Australians living with blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and myelodysplastic disorder.

Chief executive Bill Petch said about 13,000 Australians were diagnosed with blood cancer each year and this number would increase to about 17,000 people by 2025.

Get involved at worldsgreatestshave.com