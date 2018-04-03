Locals flocking to Agnes Water over Easter break

EASTER BREAK: More locals are enjoying their holidays at Agnes Water and 1770

THE less than ideal weather hasn't stopped tourists from flocking to the Discovery Coast to enjoy the Easter holiday break.

According to Agnes Water and 1770 Information Centre volunteer, Georgia Hughes, reported that the centre had experienced an increase in numbers and the nearby museum has also had a steady flow of visitors.

"The majority of people are from Queensland and we've seen a lot of first time tourists to the area," she said.

Ms Hughes said most visitors had planned well ahead, but a few international visitors had been caught unawares by the holiday crowds and staff were helping them find accommodation.

Pavillions on 1770 was almost booked out during the long weekend.

Receptionist Meryl Davies expects the Easter sugar hit to tourism numbers to stay for the next weeks.

She said the motel was heavily booked until Friday, April 13.

"We normally do well over Easter, but it seems like this year there's a longer period of increased stays

The Agnes Water resident of 14 years, who has worked at the motel for a decade, said it was a busy Easter.

"We had a little bit of rain and wind, but people seemed generally happy with their stay."

Reef2Beach surf shop owner, Wayne 'Grom' Mellick, said business had definitely picked up.

"It's well needed, and a lot of them are people from nearby places like Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Maryborough," he said.

After a few quiet months, the Agnes Water Tavern welcomed the tourists who booked out their dining room Saturday and Sunday night.

General manager Jack Mitchelmore said with Easter at the start of the school holidays, people seemed to be staying longer.

"The past few months were very quiet, but we weren't surprised about that because it always is that time of year.

"Saturday night and Sunday night were extremely busy," he said.