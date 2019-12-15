Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coochin Creek residents have been left appalled after a popular fishing spot has twice been used as an illegal dumping site. Picture: Contributed
Coochin Creek residents have been left appalled after a popular fishing spot has twice been used as an illegal dumping site. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Locals appalled as dirty nappies left at fishing hole

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COOCHIN Creek residents have been left to clean up an "appalling" mess including dirty nappies, illegally dumped at a popular fishing hole.

On Friday morning along Roys Rd, a 4WD, understood to be stolen, was spotted dumping a full load of camping gear and items such as backpacks, pillows and eskies.

Ann Phillips saw the vehicle drive off and notified the authorities.

She said police told her the vehicle was stolen from a nearby service station.

"It wasn't the usual junk that campers usually leave behind: this was all good quality stuff," she said.

"They must have dumped it and continued on.

"It was so sad, really. A family must have been ready to go away camping and they get it all stolen."

The weekend prior, the same site was left with a "horrendous" mess after a young family stayed there.

Mrs Phillips was forced again to clean up the mess.

"We were appalled at the mess - we often are. There was a whole garbage bin full," she said.

"The mess would be about four or five bin bags full.

"Why would they do that?

"It had dirty nappies in there, too, just left, and this is an area that's tidal, too, so someone would have likely gone in the water.

"It's such a shame."

camping grounds coochin creek editors picks sunshine coast crime sunshine coast issues
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews working to contain Curtis Island bushfire

        premium_icon Crews working to contain Curtis Island bushfire

        News A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the fire was burning at the northern end of Curtis Island, near Yellow Patch campground and Cape Capricorn.

        Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        premium_icon Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        News A DOMINOES manager has been banned from driving for the next three months after he...

        STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        premium_icon STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        News TENSIONS are spilling over at the seaside village of Seventeen Seventy where...

        PHOTOS: Appreciating our emergency service personnel

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Appreciating our emergency service personnel

        News Community members gathered at the Rocky Glen to thank our heroes an enjoy live...