Locally created program to help sick and tired

Emily Pidgeon
| 20th Jun 2017 7:07 AM
GET MOVING: PhysioCall owner Josh Iaquinto said he created a program called Mobility Func to help people become fluid movers.
GET MOVING: PhysioCall owner Josh Iaquinto said he created a program called Mobility Func to help people become fluid movers. Mike Richards GLA190617PHHS

A GLADSTONE exclusive mobility program has been launched to help people who feel sick or tired.

PhysioCall owner Josh Iaquinto said he created a program called 'Mobility Func' to help people become fluid movers.

"I see a lot of sick people in the clinic every day and their movement isn't nutritious ... so we cater to people who can't exercise and medication isn't working for them,” Mr Iaquinto said.

"If I ask you to do a squat and the technique was really lacking and it wasn't very good movement and then you went to the gym or personal trainer and amplified those poor movements, you'd get hurt and say exercise isn't for me.

"Now that's not necessarily true, they just didn't have nutritious movement.”

Mr Iaquinto said he noticed a trend in movement in the last five years, but many programs didn't cater for people who weren't already exercising.

Wanting to give back to the Gladstone community, PhysioCall is offering free 'Mobility Func' (func meaning functional) classes for the next three weeks, starting today.

"I've been researching, treating and helping people with health for 15 years and I couldn't find a place where you can go to heal, restore and feel better without it being the tag line of diet and exercise, so I created one,” Mr Iaquinto said.

"It's about making better choices to encourage people to self treat, that's what we teach people.”

Running 20 classes a week with six people in each, Mr Iaquinto said he wanted to keep the numbers small to invest in each person to be able to get better results.

"The guidelines are, it's not exercise,” he said.

"If you don't feel good, you don't move very well, we want you.”

Spending years working as a physiotherapist, Mr Iaquinto noticed health was effected by people's beliefs and behaviours, prompting him to create another program exclusive to Gladstone.

"One of the things I love seeing is people grown and understand why they feel better, think clearer and end up doing more,” he said.

"My program 'Ground Up therapy' is a check list ... it's about looking at things holistically.”

Instead of looking at once factor that may be causing an issue, the physiotherapist said he looked at every contributing factor.

"It's kind of like when a pilot looks over everything on the plane, the wheel alignment, oil, that they have enough fuel, the battery,” Mr Iaquinto said.

"Instead of guessing we test everything.”

The 'Mobility Func' classes will be run by Mr Iaquinto and clinical pilates instructor Kaliya Miers.

Topics:  gladstone mobility physiocall therapy

