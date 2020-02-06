Localised flooding hits south of Agnes

Falls of close to 150mm have hit Central Queensland, with areas south of Agnes Waters and Seventeen Seventy receiving the biggest drenching.

The highest rainfall recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology was 145mm at Hills Rd in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Alligator Flats received 109mm and Barnetts Rd105mm.

Judy Ferrari does the mail run at Deepwater - about a 50-minute drive south of Agnes Water. She said minor localised flooding around Baffle Creek meant some residents were kept waiting.

"There's only been a couple of places that haven't got their delivery today," she said, guessing the area had received about 150mm between Wednesday afternoon and today.

"I woke up this morning and I didn't even know if I could get to work," she said.

Speaking about midday, she said the causeways had retreated, but Blackwater Creek crossing was still high.

"I'm not going to risk it," she said.

A weather bureau spokeswoman said the weather pattern was heading south towards Brisbane and the NSW border, but there was still a chance of showers and thunderstorms in region.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in Gladstone tomorrow. Possible falls of 2-8mm are forecast for Saturday and 6-15mm for Sunday.