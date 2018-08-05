Local youth meets Cowboys legend namesake

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Gladstone boy, Matt Bowen was named after his parents' favourite football player, Matt Bowen, who he met at Central Lane Hotel Gladstone, during the tour of the Rugby League Legends of League tour.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Gladstone boy, Matt Bowen was named after his parents' favourite football player, Matt Bowen, who he met at Central Lane Hotel Gladstone, during the tour of the Rugby League Legends of League tour. Matt Taylor GLA040818MATT

FIFTEEN years ago when David Bowen and wife Nicole were looking for a name for their newborn son, they settled on Matthew - after rugby league legend Matt Bowen.

Yesterday the Bowen family got the chance to meet their son's namesake for the first time.

The former Cowboys fullback was lunching with fellow 'Legends of League' at the Central Lane Hotel in Gladstone when the Bowens arrived.

David and Nicole settled on the name Matt Bowen for their second son because they were big Cowboys fans. Young Matt featured in The Observer when he was two years old in a story about his father's passion for the game. Matt Taylor GLA040818MATT

Nicole, a North Queensland girl, has always barracked for the Cowboys and was delighted to meet one of her idols.

"When the Cowboys started in 1995 I was at a good age to really get into it," she said.

"Footy was around me, the footy culture, I just thought oh wow I've never noticed a new team enter the league and it's been fun watching their journey," she said.

teenage Matt enjoyed a chat with a legend of the game. Matt Taylor GLA040818MATT

The former North Queensland star shook hands with young Matt and asked him if he still followed the football.

Young Matt used to be a keen Cowboys fan, and played for the Calliope Roosters until a serious wrist injury sidelined him

"He's swapped footy for play station," Nicole laughed.

She and David still love their footy and bought tickets for the Legends of League match on last night.

Matt Bowen said he'd never met anyone before named after him.

"It's pretty special," he said.

"It's a privilege to see some fans, right into their footy. It'll be good to play in front of them tonight."

Nicole said it was David, who'd pushed for their son to be called Matthew.

"I wanted Theodore Jeremiah," she said.

"My husband said that's too weird, too out there."

The Bowens two other children are named after celebrities - oldest son Ethan is named for Ethan Embry of cult film Empire Records fame.

Their youngest child was named for Dani Sutherland a character on long-running soap Home and Away in the early 2000s.