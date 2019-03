FIRST: Roma-based It's Wanted ridden by Wayne Baker won Race 1 at Gladstone Turf Club's March race day.

FIRST: Roma-based It's Wanted ridden by Wayne Baker won Race 1 at Gladstone Turf Club's March race day.

HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainers had mixed success during an abridged race day at Ferguson Park on Saturday.

While a five-race card is standard for any Gladstone meet, two of the races featured only five runners which made for some open racing.

Local runners featured heavily in Race 2, the 1000m On The Bit Class B Handicap, with trainers Ian Seeds, Lee Kiernan and Denis Schultz involved.

Seeds picked up the quinella with four-year-old gelding Salty's Boy winning by one length over five-year-old mare She's On Point.

Kiernan's five-year-old gelding New Kintaro claimed third while Schultz's Fading Mist came fifth.

Phil Pengelly's Darts Away finished third in the 1194m Race 4 BM65 Handicap after starting the race as joint second favourite behind $2.80 favourite More Worldly, who finished last in a field of eight.

The next Ferguson Park meet is on April 20 over the Easter long weekend.

Wet weather threatened to bring events to a close in Gladstone on Saturday, including the March race Day at Gladstone Turf Club. PICTURED: Madam Pink ridden by Allan O'Sullivan in the mounting yard ahead of race one. Matt Taylor GLA030319WEAT

RESULTS

Race 1: 3 IT'S WANTED Wayne Baker Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 2 60.5kg, 5 ARARRAC Allan Jenkinson Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 0.3L 8 59.5kg (cd 57.5kg), 4 LUSHNESS Damien Rideout Richie Oakford 0.5L 5 60.5kg, 7 PEARL'S LAD Mary Hassam Mark Barnham 1.5L 7 57kg, 9 NEED FINANCE William Melvin Ms Nicole Seymour (a2/52kg) 1.6L 3 55kg (cd 53kg), 6 STRIVE TO SUCCEED Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 5.85L 6 58.5kg, 2 GORESBRIDGE Wayne Baker Ms Minonette Kennedy (a4/53kg) 6.05L 4 62kg (cd 58kg), 10 AUTHADANE Julieann Lancaster Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 6.8L 1 55kg (cd 55.5kg), 8 MADAM PINK Allan O'Sullivan Chris McIver 9.05L 9 56kg, BRAT ATTACK scratched.

Race 2: 7 SALTY'S BOY Ian Seeds Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 2 55.5kg, 3 SHE'S ON POINT Ian Seeds Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 1L 3 58kg (cd 56kg), 4 NEW KINTARO Lee Kiernan Ms Gemma Steele 4.75L 6 57kg, 1 BAUHINIA DRUM Shane Sigvart Mark Barnham 5.25L 1 60kg, 2 FADING MIST Denis Schultz Richie Oakford 6L 7 59kg, 5 PERLYSE WOMAN Barry Gill Ms Minonette Kennedy (a4/53kg) 7L 5 56kg (cd 52kg), 6 MISS SABATINI Darryl Gardiner Ms Nicole Seymour (a2/52kg) 15.25L 4 55.5kg (cd 53.5kg).

Race 3: 4 UNIQUE FOXY Kevin J Miller Chris McIver 5 56.5kg, 3 LENNON'S PADDOCK Damien Rideout Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 10L 4 56.5kg (cd 54.5kg), 1 TOP KNOT William Melvin Ms Nicole Seymour (a2/52kg) 12.75L 2 58.5kg (cd 56.5kg), 5 WE CALL HER LOLA Wayne Baker Ms Minonette Kennedy (a4/53kg) 19.5L 1 55.5kg (cd 53kg), 6 LORETTA'S ROSE Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 21L 3 54kg, UMBANI MAN scratched.

Race 4: 2 ALL HOST Darryl Gardiner Mark Barnham 5 60.5kg, 8 EXCEED ALL ODDS Wayne Baker Ms Minonette Kennedy (a4/53kg) 0.1L 7 57kg (cd 53kg), 1 DARTS AWAY Phillip Pengelly Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 1.35L 3 62kg (cd 60kg), 3 JOMAR'S ELEMENT Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 2.35L 6 60kg, 7 MONEY AD Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 5.1L 1 58kg, 5 YEEZY Bevan Johnson Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 7.85L 4 59.5kg (cd 56.5kg), 4 RHYOLA Tom Button Richie Oakford 9.35L 2 59.5kg, 6 MORE WORLDLY William Melvin Ms Nicole Seymour (a2/52kg) 14.35L 8 59kg (cd 57kg), LUCIFER'S ANGEL scratched.

Race 5: 4 IF BY CHANCE (NZ) Bevan Johnson Ms Nicole Seymour (a2/52kg) 3 58.5kg (cd 56.5kg), THIS IS LIVIN' Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 0.2L 2 59.5kg, 3 GOLD CROWN Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 5.2L 4 58.5kg, 5 MOWER (NZ) Bob Murray Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 10.45L 5 55.5kg (cd 53.5kg), 1 WILD ELEMENT Cherie Vick Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 16.7L 1 60kg (cd 57kg).