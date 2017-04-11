Local talent set to shine on centre stage

LOCAL TALENT: Hayley Marsten will be judging the Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest tonight at the Gladstone Harbour Festival and performing later that night.

HOMEGROWN singing sensation Hayley Marsten's first step to success was standing centre stage at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

So it's no surprise the talent quest holds a special place in her heart as she gets ready to help judge the show tomorrow.

"I remember my performance very well," she said.

"I had a lot of nervous energy and was really excited. I remember the first night looking out and the audience was packed out onto the whole hill."

With her friends lined up in the front row, Hayley sung a Taylor Swift song.

Entering the talent quest twice - before and after leaving high school - the musician said she never won but it had definitely helped her confidence.

"It's a great platform for a lot of young people to get on stage and play in front of a large audience," she said.

"It's the first real taste of playing in front of a big crowd."

The Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest will showcase ten local performers across two age groups.

Gladstone Harbour Festival event coordinator Abbey Galbraith said there were five juniors (under 15) and five seniors who would perform tomorrow ranging from duos and solos to original songs.

"There'll be some really great talent this year," Ms Galbraith said.

She said it was a good opportunity to get on stage and perform with professional crews and win prize money.

Looking to connect with the performers, Hayley said she wanted to see individuality shine through.

"Show the person you are, not the person who sung the song originally," she said.

"Don't freak out, just go out and have a good time.

"Act like you've already made it, it's much easier when you're confident."

The Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest starts from 7.15pm for juniors and from 8pm for seniors tomorrow night at the main stage.