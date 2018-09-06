Local Sporting Champions recognised

CHAMPS: Minister for Sport, Senator Bridget McKenzie and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd hand out Local Sporting Champions grants to Gladstone Region school kids to help with the cost of attending sporting events.

CHAMPS: Minister for Sport, Senator Bridget McKenzie and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd hand out Local Sporting Champions grants to Gladstone Region school kids to help with the cost of attending sporting events. Mike Richards GLA070918FUND

MORE than 20 junior sports stars from across the region have received a welcome financial boost after receiving Federal Government grants.

The Local Sporting Champions grant program provides financial assistance for coaches, officials and competitors aged 12-18 participating in state, national or international championships.

Successful applicants receive between $500-$750 to help offset the cost of attending their championships.

Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie was on hand at Wests Swimming Pool with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd this week to hand out the grants to 22 junior athletes from the Gladstone region.

Both Senator McKenzie and Mr O'Dowd acknowledged the athletes' hard work and dedication and also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by their parents.

"There's 22 local champions here and it's a pleasure they could meet our sports minister," Mr O'Dowd said.

"We appreciate the parents play a big part with these kids and it's good to have their parents behind them because there're kids that have gone to Melbourne, Cairns and one has gone to America.

"It's all to promote their sport and to promote themselves. Equal opportunity for regional kids is what it's all about."

Senator McKenzie, a former secondary mathematics and physical education teacher, echoed Mr O'Dowd's sentiments.

"We know it costs a lot more for families from Gladstone to get to state championships in Brisbane or a national championships in Melbourne than it does for athletes in those capital cities," she said.

"I want to see a pathway for young athletes and it shouldn't matter where you are participating in your chosen sport, you should be able to find a pathway to be the very best you can be.

"Coming from a regional capital like Gladstone shouldn't matter and as sports minister I want to see Australians getting more active more often, so handing down Sport 2020 last month saw a really big focus on increasing participation and pathways like we see here."

Applications for round two of Local Sporting Champions are due to close on October 31.