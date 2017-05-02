26°
Gladstone lure business gaining 'cult following'

Chris Lees | 2nd May 2017 5:00 AM
CULT FOLLOWING: Trevor Burgess, the man behind Happy Rock Softies, with a nice sooty caught on one of his lures. BELOW: A version of one of the soft plastics Mr Burgess makes.
HAPPY Rock Soft Plastics are a proudly Gladstone- made product but they are taking off throughout Australia.

Trevor Burgess is the man behind the quality product and he has been making them for about a year-and-a-half.

"It started up as a hobby, as most businesses do and friends wanted them and it just grew from there," he said.

Mr Burgess said the business had taken off and now had a bit of a "cult following".

"It's gone through the roof, nothing that I would have imagined it would do, it's gone crazy," he said.

"They're sold throughout Australia now."

The business began with just one person but has expanded to three people.

Soft plastics are a relatively new innovation for fishing and the style of lure has really accelerated in recent years.

"The reason I believe ours stand out from the rest is we use a formula which is softer than the rest," Mr Burgess said.

"They seem to be quite pliable and they swim better than others too."

Mr Burgess said he started making lures specifically for barramundi but the range had progressed since then.

"We've got lures for the mum and dad species, bream, grunter, those types of fish," he said.

"There's something there for everyone."

The lures are stocked throughout Gladstone and all the way up and down the Queensland coast.

"When tackle stores come to you, instead of you going to them and saying stock our product, you know you're onto a winner," he said.

Mr Burgess is hoping to expand his range even further in the future.

"We're always looking because if you stay still you die," he said.

"You have to keep up with the trends because with soft plastics they're easier to copy than other lures.

"So you've got to think ahead, and keep on developing all the time."

As if to demonstrate the popularity of Mr Burgess's lures, he said he had been approached by an Asian manufacturer to make the lures overseas.

However, he declined the offer as he wanted the business to stay Australian.

"We're an Australian company, we're Australian made and that's the way I want to keep it," Mr

 

Burgess said.

It should come as no surprise but Mr Burgess loves fishing himself.

However, with the business he is quite busy but he said he made the time to do some "product testing" of his lures.

This weekend he fished the World Sooty Championships, held at Eungella Dam, near Mackay, where he says he did all right with the fish.

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

