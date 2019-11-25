Menu
BACK HOME: Mikayla J will return to Gladstone this month.
Local singer returns home after national tour

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
AFTER 10 months on the road, this local country artist is back home.

Mikayla J has returned to Gladstone after completing her Australian tour which consisted of 108 shows.

Mikayla J travelled around Australia in a 13-foot vintage Millard caravan, but the singer 'wouldn't want it any other way.'

"We left washing behind, forgot about daylight savings, and ran out of fuel, but it's all part of the fun," she said.

Her highlights of the tour included 12 shows at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January, and a 28 show residency at Kings Canyon Resort in Northern Territory in June.

Inspired by old Slim Dusty, the country music artist is itching to get back on the road.

Mikayla graduated from the prestigious CMAA Academy of Country Music last year.

She has plans to release new music and perform more tours next year.

You can find at music at (@mikaylajmusic) on Instagram, Facebook and Spotify.

Gladstone Observer

