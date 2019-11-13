Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local sees plenty of positives with road fix

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG-TIME Boyne Valley resident Burke McLachlan has seen plenty of change throughout the years.

But there's one thing that's remained consistent since his youth - the state of the road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.

The cattle farmer is no stranger to the road - travelling it almost every day - and was happy to hear the news of a $1.7-million fix while stopped at Ubobo General Store.

"It will be a relief to be feeling safe when you have to get off this stretch of road with a truck load of cattle," Mr McLachlan said.

"You literally feel like you're going to cut your tyres when you get back on it."

Gladstone Monto Rd looking south towards Ubobo.
Gladstone Monto Rd looking south towards Ubobo. MATT HARRIS

Brother to Boyne Valley advocate Mark McLachlan, Mr McLachlan said the road widening was long overdue.

"I can remember when that strip of bitumen was put in when I was a kid in the 1960s," he said.

Mr McLachlan agreed fixing the road offered greater odds of attracting tourists to the area.

"It will make them come back rather than saying 'I won't take my expensive caravan up the single lane'," he said.

Mr McLachlan also felt a completed road could help increase housing prices in the area.

More Stories

boyne valley gladstone monto road nagoorin road works ubobo
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footage shows horrific sexual assault of teen

        premium_icon Footage shows horrific sexual assault of teen

        News FAMILY of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

        ‘Incredible’ response to donations for fireys

        premium_icon ‘Incredible’ response to donations for fireys

        News The donations of toiletries will be distributed to firefighters battling blazes...

        ‘Doesn’t feel like it’s here’: School formals begin

        premium_icon ‘Doesn’t feel like it’s here’: School formals begin

        Community Gladstone State High School was the first cab off the rank for this year’s school...

        Burger Urge cuts waste for sustainability

        premium_icon Burger Urge cuts waste for sustainability

        News The company aims to eliminate waste and have all animal products free range organic...