Local scout group invites region's adventure seekers to open day

Adventurers of the Kareeba Scout Group go abseiling. Kareeba Scout Group

THE Kareeba Scouts Group is hosting this year's first open day, inviting the region's littlest adventurers and their parents to their 'den'.

Sunday's open day will be held nationwide and aims to attract new scouts.

Assistant group leader Vicki Rasmussen said children aged 6-18 are invited to join in the day's activities.

"Come down, have a chat and take a look at the den and see what we're all about," Ms Rasmussen said.

The Kareeba Scout Group offers members independence, adventure and a variety of useful life skills and is suitable for anyone excited by or wanting to make new friends, learn survival, bush and first aid skills and go camping, rock climbing, hiking, abseiling, orienteering and geocaching.

Ms Rasmussen said the hands-on nature of being a scout combated a growing problem arising with today's younger generation.

"You're not sitting in front of technology all the time, which is really important for young people," she said.

"We get them outside and allow them to grow.

"Lack of self esteem and confidence is such a problem with today's youths, so the activities and skills and friendships they gain at scouts significantly helps them out later in life."

The open day kicks off at 10am and runs into the afternoon with crafts, nature collecting, morse code, construction, an obstacle course and a rope maze.

The open day will provide parents with all the key information about how their children can become new scouts.

Kareeba Scout Group relied on parents' support.

"So we really would love to have parents there," Ms Rasmussen said.

The Kareeba Scout Group is at 21 Yaralla St, Barney Point.

For more information, email kareebascouts@gmail.com.