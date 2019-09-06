Local school to benefit from GLNG $10,000 donation

GRATEFUL: Santos GLNG has donated $10,000 to Rosella Park School after completing its Train 1 shutdown at the Curtis Island facility. Pictured are Kassie Stowe, Grant James, Keira Hughes, Steve Leese, Lane Beardmore, Brenton Hawtin and Stephanie Tyszta.

GRATEFUL: Santos GLNG has donated $10,000 to Rosella Park School after completing its Train 1 shutdown at the Curtis Island facility. Pictured are Kassie Stowe, Grant James, Keira Hughes, Steve Leese, Lane Beardmore, Brenton Hawtin and Stephanie Tyszta. Jessica Perkins

ROSELLA Park School has received a surprise $10,000 donation from Santos GLNG following its safely completed shutdown at the Curtis Island facility.

GLNG promised to make the donation as part of a safety incentive program, which aimed to ensure no incident, injury or illness occurred during the month-long scheduled maintenance.

GLNG general manager Brenton Hawtin said the company was pleased to make the donation to Rosella Park School.

He said the recent scheduled maintenance carried out was the most significant shutdown conducted at GLNG to date.

"We are proud to have completed this shutdown safely and that the community also benefits from our success,” Mr Hawtin said.

"The donation to Rosella Park School was a motivational incentive to maintain the highest safety standards during the shutdown.

"GLNG has been a long-term supporter of Rosella Park School, the great work of its teachers and staff, and the spirit and kindness the students show towards each other.”

Acting deputy principal Steve Leese said the staff and students at Rosella Park School were very grateful for the donation made by GLNG.

"We can do so much with that money to support the kids,” Mr Leese said.

"It's a staggering amount of money that they've donated.”

Mr Leese was unsure of exactly where the money would go but said it would be "put to good use”.

He said it could go towards several things including technology, communication devices or playground equipment.

"A lot of our kids use iPads with the communication app. We have the hard copy communication books and they all cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars,” Mr Leese said.

"One of the big things we have here at Rosella is to give every child a voice, whether that be speaking verbally, whether that be using technology to help them communicate their needs.

"So this money will go a long way to ensuring that every child at Rosella has a voice.”