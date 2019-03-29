Local representatives respond to calls for radiation therapy

With the Federal Election looming, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers have responded to calls for investment into a radiation therapy treatment centre in Gladstone.

With the Federal Election looming, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers have responded to calls for investment into a radiation therapy treatment centre in Gladstone. File

AFTER achieving success in other regions, a campaign for radiation treatment in Gladstone is heating up.

Currently the closest places to access radiation for cancer treatment are Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

Radiation Therapy for Regional Australia is calling on Flynn's candidates to commit to funding Gladstone's first treatment centre, or provide greater government subsidisation of travel and accommodation for patients.

The campaign was recently successful in Albany where both sides of government promised investment in a new treatment centre.

The Observer asked Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Labor candidate Zac Beers and One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse if they would make a similar promise for Gladstone.

While all three recognised the need for the service, they all stopped short of making any firm commitments or promises.

Mr Beers said a roll out of radiation therapy services in Gladstone would need to be delivered in conjunction with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and the State Government.

He said if elected, he would raise the issue with the State Government.

"I've always said Gladstone locals should have access to quality ... healthcare without having to travel hours to get it,” Mr Beers said.

Mr O'Dowd said radiation was a much needed service in Gladstone and he was addressing the lack of it through advocating for Queensland Health to boost Gladstone Hospital from a level 3 to a level 4 facility.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse said regional residents deserved the same level of care as metropolitan residents and the party was committed to ensuring this where "affordable and feasible”.