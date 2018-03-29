Local racing team's rivalry heats up

John Ibel will skipper Restless in his 15th Brisbane to Gladstone race over Easter.

John Ibel will skipper Restless in his 15th Brisbane to Gladstone race over Easter. Paul Braven GLA040417RESTLESS

GLADSTONE'S very own yachts Wistari, Restless and Tuan are all tipped to make a stunning performance tomorrow but one crewmate has revealed rivalry is rife between the homeland teams.

Commodore of the 35-foot Restless John Ibell is praying the wind gives him and his crew a perfect "downhill sleigh ride" from the start to the finish line.

The commodore of the Port Curtis Sailing Club said while he had no nerves, he did have his eye on the weather as well as his Gladstone rivalry.

Restless owner John Ibell last year, reaching out to Middle Bank. Contributed

We've got no nerves but maybe a hint of trepidation about the mixed reports on what the wind is going to do," he said.

"At the moment it looks like the wind will be behind us for most of the weekend. The strength is something we constantly check.

"We'd like a downhill sleigh ride but the wind has to be right, not too strong so we can keep the sails up."

With a crew of seven including Ibell's son Matthew, it's his 16th B2G yacht race.

"I'm 55 now but I've been sailing in Gladstone since I was seven or eight years old," he said.

"There is certainly rivalry between the three of us but we're all mates from Gladstone, I guess you would call it healthy competition.

"We're pushing each other to do well but there will be no secret sharing. We might throw them a few red herrings but we won't be telling them too much."

Black Jack heading for the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA150417BLACKJACK

Ibell said Restless had passed its safety inspection with "flying colours" but had a bumpy trip to Brisbane.

On minimal sleep, he said the delivery was one of the hardest parts.

"On Monday morning we had an issue with losing a propeller on the way down so we managed to get barely an hour of sleep in that day," he said.

"On the yacht it's the adrenaline keeping you fully charged as well as the odd coffee and Coke top-up around midnight.

"It can get busy, you're trimming sails, navigating and doing radio check-ins every eight hours, even in the middle of the night.

"Before you know it 60 odd boats creep up on you late at night and you've got to power ahead again. It's tactics all along the way to Gladstone and we have a game plan."