Local preference policy boosts Gladstone jobs

Andrew Thorpe
| 28th Jul 2017 4:16 AM
WHAT'S TO COME: Gladstone Regional Council Environment & Conservation senior coordinator Barry Meiring (right) shows Ernie Beale (left) and CQG's Peter Stanley through an upcoming project at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
WHAT'S TO COME: Gladstone Regional Council Environment & Conservation senior coordinator Barry Meiring (right) shows Ernie Beale (left) and CQG's Peter Stanley through an upcoming project at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Andrew Thorpe

GLADSTONE Regional Council's renewed focus on helping local producers bid for contracts is producing impressive results.

The council spent $59.7 million locally during the 2016/17 financial year, representing 74.8% of its contracting budget.

This was a significant jump from just two years ago, when 59.8% of funds went to local producers.

Chief financial officer Mark Holmes said the jump could largely be attributed to the council's promotion of its local preference policy, which was reaffirmed in June.

"The policy has always been there, (but) now we're being more overt about it,” Mr Holmes said.

"It's a commitment on the part of the council to support local contractors and therefore local jobs.”

Mr Holmes made the remarks at an information session held yesterday for local designers, contractors and suppliers interested in securing council contracts.

The session covered how to tender for council projects and how applications were evaluated, and provided an opportunity for local industry leaders to meet the project managers behind the region's major capital works.

"This is about giving the local contracting community the opportunity to get to know each other and find out what projects we've got coming up,” Mr Holmes said.

"It's also a good opportunity to let people know they can go and have a chat to our procurement team who can help them navigate through the process of applying for tenders and advise them where to get information.

"Sometimes the formal nature of the process can be off-putting, but it is that way because of legislation... and it is necessary because we're spending public money.

"We try to cut through the red tape as much as possible - at the conclusion of the process we offer a debrief session so people can find out how to approach a tender differently next time.

"We also have other sessions through the year where it's just about trying to fill out the form.”

NETWORKING: The council&#39;s chief financial officer Mark Holmes addresses the Capital Works Information Session.
NETWORKING: The council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes addresses the Capital Works Information Session. Andrew Thorpe

Excavation contractor Ernie Beale, of Ernie's Dingo Hire, said a "fair part” of his Gladstone-based business's work came from contracting for the council's Environment & Conservation department.

"It's good to put a face to (project managers') names because I don't see these people every day,” he said.

"The (local preference) policy has certainly helped my business over the last 12 to 18 months. It's certainly an improvement.”

CQG principal planner Peter Stanley agreed the policy had made a difference for the consultancy company.

"It's proved to be excellent in terms of making those contacts and identifying where we could support local projects,” he said.

"Obviously the council's procurement policy is advantageous to us with an office in Gladstone, and we'll make the most of it.”

But not everyone at the session was quite so nuanced in their assessment of the policy.

Attending his first information session, Duggan Excavations' Dave Duggan had some advice ready for the council.

"Just keep it all in town, don't give it to anyone else,” he said.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council had budgeted $101 million for major capital works this financial year.

