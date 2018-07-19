Local musicians take bookings for music lessons with a twist

SHARING PASSION: Kaycee Morgan and Joey Collins are starting inspirational music classes for young people and hope to encourage an enthusiasm for music.

SHARING PASSION: Kaycee Morgan and Joey Collins are starting inspirational music classes for young people and hope to encourage an enthusiasm for music. Mike Richards GLA170718MUSC

TWO young musicians want to inspire local children and youth to love music and to think about it as a career.

Kaycee Morgan describes herself as "a little bit of a muso from Brisbane", but she was raised in Gladstone so we're going to claim her as a Gladstone girl.

She's a classically trained pianist who now plays the keys, singing her original creations at venues around Brisbane.

Kaycee Morgan is a classically trained pianist. Mike Richards

She's joined forces with American guitarist Joey Collins. He was featured in The Observer in May and plays blues and rock.

They've just started taking bookings for music lessons with a difference.

"The biggest thing for us, because we are performers, is we want to bring our passion for music to kids," Morgan said.

"We see heaps of kids at Crow St that love music and art and all that stuff in general.

It's hoped holding the lessons at Willy Ed's will bring the music community together. Mike Richards GLA170718MUSC

"Rather than people just enjoying guitar lessons or piano lessons, we want to show them they could potentially do music as a career if that's what they wanted."

Morgan said their lesson style would not be about a regimented program or sticking to certain criteria.

"It's about the creative side of them," she said.

Collins said it was important children loved the music they played, otherwise - despite ability - they may give up.

"It's got to be a fun thing. A lot of time kids will take lessons because their parents make them, but they don't enjoy the teacher," he said.

"But if you start playing songs they like and things they love, it shows them it's more of a fun time than study time."

Collins said he started out playing saxophone in a school band but the teacher was "kind of grumpy so music at school wasn't fun". He taught himself the guitar at home and, since it was fun, he stuck with it.

Morgan had a similar experience. She started out with a piano teacher she liked who let her play songs she chose, but her next piano teacher was more strict.

"She said you have to play in eisteddfods, you have to do this, you have to do that. I could never play music I wanted," Morgan said.

"That was my experience I don't want children to feel obligated to play a certain way.

"Creative expression is not about being put in a box.

"You start resenting your instrument - and that's the worst thing you can do."

Morgan and Collins are only in town until September but hope to get something started involving other musicians and music teachers.

Both have experience teaching music.

If you're interested in booking a lesson:

Contact: Kaycee on 0401 642 671

Lessons will be held at Willy Ed's Music Accessories on Toolooa St.