25°
Local mum's weight loss challenge sees her tackle Botanic to Bridge

Julia Bartrim | 11th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
BACK TO BASICS: Cheryl Altouvas is on a year-long weight loss challenge focusing on fitness and diet.
BACK TO BASICS: Cheryl Altouvas is on a year-long weight loss challenge focusing on fitness and diet. Andrew Altouvas

IN UNDER two weeks, Cheryl Altouvas will run her first race since beginning her year-long weight loss challenge at the start of the year.

She is getting ready to participate in Gladstone Port Corporation's Botanic to Bridge on August 20.

"I am feeling a little bit nervous, not being a 'real runner' but I'm really looking forward to the community involvement," she said.

Cheryl has shared her weight loss story with the public from the start and been supported by local radio station Fresh FM (where she also works) to undertake her weight loss challenge, which she also blogs about.

She receives assistance from Yaralla Fitness and trainer Shaun Booth, Megan Leane, dietitian, and Simply Psychology's Vicki Tobin-Platten

"My aim was to get fitter and healthier and make it a lifestyle change and to lose 25 kilograms," she said.

Cheryl goes to the gym six times a week for about an hour, focusing on strength training and cardio workouts. She also sees a personal trainer once a week.

"It is quite challenging, I work, I'm a mum, I have a busy life ... I have to be really organised," she said.

She says that "hopefully (my story) will inspire people along the way, particularly mums. A lot of mums have big struggles with (taking time for themselves) and there's a lot of guilt".

Her husband Andrew Altouvas, a triathlete, is

also giving her advice on preparing for the Botanic to Bridge. Cheryl is not expecting to win the race but she says, "I'm looking forward to wearing a smaller Botanic to Bridge top than last year," she said.

Registrations close Thursday, August 17 at 9am. Go to www.botanicto bridge.com.au/register.

If you want to change your lifestyle, Cheryl is happy to talk to you about it. Contact her at Fresh FM.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  botanic to bridge fitness running weight loss challenge

THICK SMOKE: Health warning, keep windows and doors shut

Drivers are warned to take caution and drive to smoky conditions.

  • 11th Aug 2017 11:38 AM

