Local martial arts club teaches self-defence for Women's Day

The personal protection seminar will be led by Gladstone Martial Arts Academy assistant instructor Zoe McIntyre.

A GROUP of Gladstone women is celebrating International Women's Day with an empowering lesson in self-defence.

Today's personal protection seminar will be led by Gladstone Martial Arts Academy assistant instructor Zoe McIntyre, with help from the club's other female black belts.

Ms McIntyre said all proceeds would go to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.

"We make opportunities to give back to the community when we can,” she said.

"In this instance by volunteering our time and skills to the public.”

Ms McIntyre has three black belts of varying degrees in zen do kai, BJMA muay Thai, BJMA krav maga and a blue belt in Brazilian jujitsu.

She said she was "very passionate” about self-defence and teaching the skill to others.

"At our martial arts club we are very proud of how we empower women with not only physical skills, but with confidence,” Ms McIntyre said.

"This seminar will pass on important statistics and theory on violence against women to help them avoid it.

"It will also teach a few simple physical concepts and tools that ladies and girls can take and implement quickly and easily in their everyday lives.”

Ms McIntyre said the academy often received inquiries about self-defence classes, and the limited spots in today's event had almost been filled.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' 2016 Personal Safety Survey, women aged 18-24 were the most likely to experience violence.

According to Our Watch, one in three women on average will have experienced physical violence since age 15.

And one in six will experience physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner.