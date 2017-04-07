Local market is a feast for foodies

FOODIES will be spoilt for choice at the monthly market this weekend.

The Police Citizens Youth Club's market co-ordinator Barbara Reid said there would be lots of new food stalls catering to different tastes.

"We have new food stalls coming this month, a range with fresh doughnuts, plants, fresh honey, fruit and vegetables,” MsReid said.

From handmade items to fudge and chocolate and coffee vans, the community would be spoilt for choice, Ms Reid said.

With the exception of the fruit and vegetable stall from Rockhampton, Ms Reid said 98% of the 50 stalls expected over the weekend were locals at the markets.

"We're supporting locals...seeing the diversity of what Gladstone's got on offer,” she said. "All the stall fees go back to PCYC, there isn't a profit for any individual.”

Money raised will go towards PCYC's youth programs which include driving programs.

Ms Reid said the market was Gladstone's only indoor market which now has new fans inside.

Between 400 to 500 people attended last month's market. The club is hoping the numbers increase this weekend.

"Come and support the locals, help keep it going,” Ms Reid said.

The market will also have a drop-off point for people to donate long-life products for people in need. The items will be given to Free Little Pantry, at 121 Toolooa St.

The market will be held from 8am-noon tomorrow at PCYC Gladstone.