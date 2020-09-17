Local lifesaving president clears the waters

The equipment cut up and disposed of by the TSSLC were old club rescue boards and surf sports boards the club hired out to Nipper and Cadet members.

A CENTRAL Queensland surf lifesaving club president has set the record straight after his club was criticised for destroying surf craft last weekend.

Following a Facebook post on a Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Open discussion forum from a member of the public criticising the act, Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club's Mark Bryant responded.

"The initial social media post was seen by a number of our club members and a senior committee members," Mr Bryant said.

"We tried to reach out to the person who posted the original concern to provide them with the context they were missing."

Mr Bryant said the club's members made a deliberate decision not to comment in the forum but he was happy to provide The Observer with the background as to what had taken place.

"The equipment we cut up and disposed of were old club rescue boards and surf sports boards the club hires out to Nipper and Cadet members," Mr Bryant said.

"These boards, which normally have an operational life of four to eight years, were all well over 12 years old because of the care and repairs we have undertaken."

Mr Bryant said there were technical reasons as to why the boards had become unsafe to use.

"In the case of fibreglass boards, the resin coating starts delaminating which presents razor sharp edges that could slice a rider deeply," he said.

"With foam boards, the fabric top-coating starts to perish, meaning safety handles can fail and exposed styrofoam flakes off, presenting an environmental hazard."

Mr Bryant said in light of the club's primary function of preventing harm, it could not and would not, give these items away even to charity.

"Hence they were cut up and appropriately disposed of using a local specialist contractor," he said.