Commercial fisherman Gary Grant with son Michael at the Gladstone wharf
News

Local labelling plan to support Qld fishers

3rd May 2020 2:46 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
The State Opposition has proposed a seafood labelling plan designed to make it easier to identify Queensland seafood.

Leader Deb Frecklington said the proposal would help support the state's fishing industry feeling the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on exports and closures of eateries.

"Demand for Queensland seafood has taken a huge hit internationally and domestically due to the closure of restaurants, pubs and clubs," Ms Frecklington said.

"I know Queenslanders want to buy Queensland seafood and our labelling plan will make it easier for them to back our local industry."

Gladstone fishers were impacted early by the pandemic when it virtually shut down export markets for live coral trout.

Speaking with T he Observer earlier this year, local fisherman Gary Grant said about half his catch typically went to China.

Mr Grant said a typical fishing trip cost more than $2000 a day for fuel, bait and staff.

