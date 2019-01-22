Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manager Lea-anne Williams and Hero Kebabs employees Kaitlin Walker, Amber Dooley and Julie Tyson.
Manager Lea-anne Williams and Hero Kebabs employees Kaitlin Walker, Amber Dooley and Julie Tyson. Mike Richards GLA180119KABB
News

Local kebab shop sold but delicious food still on offer

Noor Gillani
by
22nd Jan 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE kebab store at Dawson Highway's Nightowl Centre has been sold and it now has a new name.

Under new ownership and management, the store previously known as Damla Kebabs has been rebranded as Hero Kebabs.

Manager Lea-anne Williams started work at the business about two weeks ago with a team of four.

She said the menu remained largely unchanged apart from one item.

"Well we've changed our chips, we're using a new brand of chips which are delicious I've had customers say,” Ms Williams said.

"The menu is much the same, we've still got kebabs, burgers.”

Ms Williams hoped the dedication of her employees would keep customers coming back while the business was in its early days.

"I've got some amazing staff that I've put on with excellent customer service.”

"We've got four adults including me and one junior. They're all new employees.”

She said the business was already receiving positive feedback from patrons through social media.

"I've got customers that are coming for both lunch and dinner.”

Hero Kebabs is in the centre at 45-69 Dawson Highway and is having an opening special.

Noor Gillani

gladstone business gladstone food kebab shop new business new store
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    MIPEC snapped up by interstate company

    premium_icon MIPEC snapped up by interstate company

    Business WORKERS at Gladstone's MIPEC have been reassured their jobs are secure after the company was snapped up by an interstate company.

    CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

    premium_icon CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

    News A GLADSTONE man has been labelled a "risk to the community".

    Gladstone man caught stealing racy $50 product

    premium_icon Gladstone man caught stealing racy $50 product

    News Gladstone man told stay away from bad crowds after racy steal

    • 22nd Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Long-standing Agnes business's new owners over the 'moon'

    premium_icon Long-standing Agnes business's new owners over the 'moon'

    News 'It is a store that the community can trust.'