Local kebab shop sold but delicious food still on offer

THE kebab store at Dawson Highway's Nightowl Centre has been sold and it now has a new name.

Under new ownership and management, the store previously known as Damla Kebabs has been rebranded as Hero Kebabs.

Manager Lea-anne Williams started work at the business about two weeks ago with a team of four.

She said the menu remained largely unchanged apart from one item.

"Well we've changed our chips, we're using a new brand of chips which are delicious I've had customers say,” Ms Williams said.

"The menu is much the same, we've still got kebabs, burgers.”

Ms Williams hoped the dedication of her employees would keep customers coming back while the business was in its early days.

"I've got some amazing staff that I've put on with excellent customer service.”

"We've got four adults including me and one junior. They're all new employees.”

She said the business was already receiving positive feedback from patrons through social media.

"I've got customers that are coming for both lunch and dinner.”

Hero Kebabs is in the centre at 45-69 Dawson Highway and is having an opening special.

Noor Gillani