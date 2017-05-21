27°
Local jobs part of CQU’s new development

Chris Lees
| 21st May 2017 5:26 PM
Professor Owen Nevin.
Professor Owen Nevin. Mike Richards GLA161216CQU

LOCAL work will be available as two new buildings are constructed to make CQUniversity "unified".

The tenders for building a new engineering trade centre and hair and beauty training centre at the university's marina campus have opened.

Associate vice chancellor Gladstone region Owen Nevin said there was a weighting attached to the tender to give priority to a local company.

"It's a good opportunity for local companies to either come in as primary or secondary contractors," he said. "One (of the buildings) will be fairly large, I think 2600 sqm trades training facility, the other will be the hair and beauty salon, so there will be two new builds.

"There will also be some refit of existing spaces."

Professor Nevin said it was exciting times for CQUniversity.

"It's nice to be at that concrete stage and be able to say to our community 'yep the tender is open and we're looking forward to getting some shovels in the ground'," he said.

The tender closes on July 2. It is a design and construct tender.

Prof Nevin said the plans would have to be approved by the university and then go to Gladstone Regional Council for approval.

"We're looking at design getting started pretty quickly so we can began building, and with the current timeline, we want to be in there and teaching in term one 2019," he said.

The idea of the new buildings is to give students more practical and hands-on experience, something Prof Nevin said was essential.

"It will help us teach in the real world, for the hair and beauty students," he said.

With Gladstone known for its heavy industry, engineering is a major career pathway here.

"It's really important for the skill base for the future," Prof Nevin said.

"It's important that we don't look at the end of the construction boom and go 'oh, that's the end of that'.

"Those skills are going to be important into the future, and it's important to have the workforce in the future, so it's really a key time to invest in updating those facilities."

The university opened a trades training centre in Mackay recently, and Prof Nevin said this would be used as a case study for the Gladstone facility.

"We're looking at all the lessons learned from that in terms of both the positives and areas where we can improve too," he said.

CQU has been working with Gladstone Ports Corporation to draw out some plans for where the buildings would be.

When work is completed, engineering and hairdressing students will move from the university's buildings on Derby St.

This will be transformed into an "intergenerational health facility", which will offer aged care places as well as training for university students.
 

Topics:  construction cquniversity jobs work

