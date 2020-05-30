Local jobs lost as part of CQU recovery plan

Staff at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus have been impacted as plans to preserve its long-term sustainability come into effect.

Nine positions will be lost at Gladstone including seven voluntary separations and two proposed 'forced separations'.

CQUniversity is predicting a budget shortfall of more than $100 million this year.

On Thursday Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp told staff the university would proceed with the forced separation of 99 positions to achieve long-term cost saving.

CQUniversity has also accepted 197 voluntary staff separation applications.

Previous measures also include a 20 per cent pay cut for executive staff, pay freezes for other senior managers and the closure of the Biloela, Noosa and Yeppoon sites. Former Gladstone Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin accepted a redundancy package last month. Prof Klomp said 'all possible options' had been considered before the latest job cuts.

"This is a step we must take to ensure CQUniversity 's ongoing success and sustainability in the post-COVID-19 environment, which will include more domestic and international competition for students, and more providers offering new products online," he said. "Our refocused organisational structure, and our continued renewal journey, will allow us to adapt to and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the students and communities we serve.

"Universities will play a critical role in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by producing excellent graduates, delivering research outcomes, training workforces, and contributing to economic growth."

The pandemic has affected all Australian higher education providers and Prof Klomp said CQUniversity had led the sector in taking quick and decisive action. "This will give us the edge in getting back on track to reach our recovery plan objectives and international students are an important part of these recovery plans," he said.