Local jobs a priority for East Shores Stage 1B

JOBS will be in abundance for locals once construction on Stage 1B of the East Shores precinct begins next year.

It's estimated the Stage 1B development will create about 100 jobs during the construction phase, as well as offer employment opportunities at its completion.

Initial concepts for the $29.5 million project include an amphitheatre, outdoor cinema, waterfront cafe, interpretative centre, fitness hub and a floating ferry barge with pool.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino said an importance would be placed on prioritising local contractors, with work set to begin in the first half of 2018.

"We're working on (completion) some time in the second half of 2019, but we'll be starting construction in the first half of next year and doing it in stages, ensuing that we use local contractors as best we can in that process," Mr Zussino said.

"We're separating the jobs so that we can ensure local contractors can bid for those jobs."

East Shores stage 1B concept map. Gladstone Ports Corporation

The project is currently in the 'detailed design phase' according to GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan, who expects that particular phase of the Stage 1B development to be finalised within the first half of 2018.

"That will determine the skills and workforce required to create East Shores Stage 1B," he said.

"At this stage, we would expect the tender process for construction to be under way towards the end of the third quarter 2018."

East Shores stage 1B - floating ferry transfer pontoon. Gladstone Ports Corporation

Mr O'Sullivan added that jobs created from the project will include a number of roles across the building and construction trades.

"We also plan to break the project up into parcels, to ensure there is greater opportunity for the local building and construction industry to tender," he said.

"We hope there can be a strong local contingent helping to turn our vision into a reality."

Ongoing jobs after the construction phase would include potential employment opportunities for the community, through positions such as lifeguards, wait staff and additional parks and maintenance personnel.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan with plans for East Shores Stage 1B. Matt Harris

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project was another example of how the state-owned Ports Corporation was continuously looking after workers in Gladstone.

"We'll have 100 workers on this $29 million project, plus the ongoing support for jobs in Gladstone," he said.

"We'll need people to work in the cafe, we'll need people to be lifeguards and people to maintain this parkland - it all means jobs for Gladstone and that's so vital at the moment.

"This is just the start and there's plenty more opportunity for us to do these type of developments into the future.

"GPC also recognises the importance of prioritising local contractors, and has committed to ensuring the majority of work is fulfilled from within the Gladstone region."

The first sod on Stage 1A was turned over in August 2013, with the precinct opened in November 2014.