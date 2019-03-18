Local Islamic society responds to Christchurch terror attack

SOLIDARITY: Cards and bunches of flowers dropped outside Rockhampton mosque.

THE Islamic Society of Central Queensland has spoken on behalf of the region's Muslims, condemning the horrifying events that took place in Christchurch on Friday.

ISCQ president Riaz Ahmed said local Muslim communities were grieving "the horrific loss of life” caused by terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques while worshippers said their Friday prayers.

"ISCQ ... sends its deepest condolences and most heartfelt prayers to the victims of these horrific acts and their families,” Mr Ahmed said.

He said ISCQ welcomed the public's support and statements of condemnation made by political leaders following the shootings that killed 50 people, including children.

"However, words of sympathy and outrage are not enough,” Mr Ahmed said.

"It is time for real political leadership.

"Politicians and those with influence including the media must realise that these evil acts don't happen in a vacuum.

"Relentless Islamophobic rhetoric and fear-mongering against Islam and Muslims, often by those in the public domain, cannot continue.

"There can be no tolerance for hate speech, racism, vilification and incitement in our public discourse against anyone.”

Mr Ahmed urged Muslim and non-Muslim residents in Central Queensland to respond by coming together in "love, compassion and kindness”.

He said he believed anti-Muslim sentiment needed to "eliminated from the roots”.

"We urge all news agencies and relevant government departments to play their role in community education and eradicating hate-motivated crime based on difference of religion, race and culture.”

On Friday ISCQ will hold a prayer to honour the victims of the Christchurch attacks.

It will start at 6.45pm at the Rockhampton Mosque and is open to everyone.

A similar event may be held in Gladstone later this month but details are yet to be announced.