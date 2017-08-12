Local hopes to watch at the Cup

GLADSTONE Cup day will include six races with the main event pencilled in at 3.50pm.
Three trainers from the Gladstone region will have runners across four of the races, with Denis Schultz, Lee Kiernan and Ryan Ibbotson flying the flag.
Gates open at Ferguson Park at 11am with racing beginning at 1pm.
RACE TIMES
- Race 1: WILLIAMS GRADER HIRE BenchMark 45 Handicap (850m) - 1pm
- Race 2: TOTAL EDEN QTIS Maiden Plate (1000m) - 1.40pm
- Race 3: WAYNE WILSON MEMORIAL BenchMark 60 Handicap (1000m) - 2.20pm
- Race 4: DEPARTURE POINT GLADSTONE NEWMARKET OPEN Handicap (1194m) - 3pm
- Race 5: CARLTON MID GLADSTONE CUP OPEN Handicap (1608m) - 3.50pm
- Race 6: RODERICK WATER BenchMark 50 Handicap (1517m) - 4.30pm
- Fashions on the Field: Nominations (2-2.30pm), preliminary judging (2.30pm), final judging (3.15pm).
- Live music: 4-7pm.