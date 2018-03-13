Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORY BUFF: Jim Harris is keen to see the railway and tunnels preserved.
HISTORY BUFF: Jim Harris is keen to see the railway and tunnels preserved. Mike Richards GLA120318TUNL
News

Local historian recounts Many Peaks memories

Gregory Bray
by
13th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

IF THERE'S one man passionate about preserving sections of the Boyne Burnett Rail corridor it's Jimmy Harris.

The retired railway fireman has roots deep in the Mungungo and Boyne Valley areas.

"My grandfather built the pub on top of the range and I worked along the line as a fireman," he said.

 

Railway and tunnels near Many Peaks.
Railway and tunnels near Many Peaks. Mike Richards GLA120318TUNL

The trains stopped running along the track some years ago, but interest in preserving the corridor for hiking, cycling and horse riding groups has been growing.

Mr Harris visited The Observer offices with photos from his collection and another option for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail group to consider.

"I reckon a bus could run tourists from the Mungungo Pub to rail tunnel number two and people could walk a couple of hundred metres to tunnel three then return to the bus," he said.

According to Mr Harris, the slightly more adventurous could continue to walk another kilometre up the range and be picked up by the bus on its return to the pub.

Mr Harris has written several books on the history of the area with the most recent recounting the building of the rail to the top of the range, By Pick, Shovel, Gelignite and Hard Yakka.

Mr Harris will be displaying his photos at the KMart markets this weekend and his books will also be available for sale.

Related Items

boyne burnett rail trail jimmy harris many peaks mungungo
Gladstone Observer
LNG projects' profit 'relief' not enough to outweigh challenges

LNG projects' profit 'relief' not enough to outweigh challenges...

Business THE producers behind Gladstone's $70-billion LNG industry have had a glimpse of financial security, despite blowing out construction costs.

Watch every round of NRL live for $9.95 a week

Watch every round of NRL live for $9.95 a week

Paid Content If you love local news but live and breathe footy this is your deal

  • 13th Mar 2018 8:00 AM
HookUp hits a snag with funding

HookUp hits a snag with funding

News HookUp committee ask for $56,000, only get $10,000.

Children 'ripped' from beds, border force threatens deportation

Children 'ripped' from beds, border force threatens...

Politics Biloela was left stunned when ABS stormed a much-loved family's home

Local Partners