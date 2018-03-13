Local historian recounts Many Peaks memories

HISTORY BUFF: Jim Harris is keen to see the railway and tunnels preserved.

HISTORY BUFF: Jim Harris is keen to see the railway and tunnels preserved. Mike Richards GLA120318TUNL

IF THERE'S one man passionate about preserving sections of the Boyne Burnett Rail corridor it's Jimmy Harris.

The retired railway fireman has roots deep in the Mungungo and Boyne Valley areas.

"My grandfather built the pub on top of the range and I worked along the line as a fireman," he said.

Railway and tunnels near Many Peaks. Mike Richards GLA120318TUNL

The trains stopped running along the track some years ago, but interest in preserving the corridor for hiking, cycling and horse riding groups has been growing.

Mr Harris visited The Observer offices with photos from his collection and another option for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail group to consider.

"I reckon a bus could run tourists from the Mungungo Pub to rail tunnel number two and people could walk a couple of hundred metres to tunnel three then return to the bus," he said.

According to Mr Harris, the slightly more adventurous could continue to walk another kilometre up the range and be picked up by the bus on its return to the pub.

Mr Harris has written several books on the history of the area with the most recent recounting the building of the rail to the top of the range, By Pick, Shovel, Gelignite and Hard Yakka.

Mr Harris will be displaying his photos at the KMart markets this weekend and his books will also be available for sale.