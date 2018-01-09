Local hero still going strong at 90

Val Peever turned 90 on January 1, 2018, and has been volunteering at Blue Care Gladstone for 38 years.

THE strong love and support of family - that's what 90-year old Blue Care volunteer of 38 years, Val Peever says is the secret to a long and happy life.

Celebrating her 90th birthday on January 1, Val has been volunteering for the Gladstone Blue Care auxiliary since it's inception.

A life member, the great grandmother said her weekly Tuesday attendance was "a lovely outing".

"It's lovely to come down here with all the friends I've made over the years."

Val was born in Gympie and moved to Gladstone with her husband in 1970, after he received a transfer in his railway job.

She says Gladstone is "a lovely town and good place to live".

Val lives on her own and is mostly independent. She has some home help and Meals on Wheels, but she still drives.

"I'm very grateful to have a wonderful family that helps me out," she said.

"I can come and go as I like and I don't drive much, but I can at least come here."

Blue Care vice president, Pam Elliott said she's honoured to have a volunteer like Val who inspired her "good mates" with her hard work and longevity.

"We think it's bloody marvellous," Pam said.

"One, that she's been doing it so long, and two, that she can still do it.

"She's a bit slower than she was, but during our garage sales she sits at the counter on a Friday, and Saturdays when she's able.

"It is inspiring how someone her age can still get around and do stuff."

Val offered one last piece of advice - "Live every day as it comes."