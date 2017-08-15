Local hero nominated for prestigious award

STRENGTH: Nicole Lowe does Crossfit training almost every day to keep fit for her job.

SHE has been patrolling the beach at Tannum Sands for 17 years on a purely voluntary basis.

But Nicole Lowe's hard work and skills are not going unrecognised.

She was recently selected as a finalist for two awards at the upcoming Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence.

The finalists are chosen from across the 58 Queensland clubs, with each region selecting the best member to nominate for an award. Nicole is competing against 31,000 members and was chosen as a finalist for two awards from the Wide Bay Capricorn region.

Nicole, who is also club captain, said she assumes she was nominated because of her success at the recent national lifesaving competition where she won a silver medal in her age group.

She has a long association with the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club, having become a member at the age of only six or seven.

Nicole attributes her commitment to the club to her granddad, who was instrumental in moving the club, which was originally Gladstone Life Saving Club, to Tannum Sands.

She says this would have been in the 1950s or '60s.

In her role as lifesaver she has never had to rescue anyone.

Instead, she says it is all about prevention.

"All the drownings that happened last year (in Queensland) were outside our flags. The main preventative (measure) is to make sure people are in the flags to start with. Flags are your safest point on the beach,” she said.

"I have no intention of leaving (SLFQ) soon. My son, who's six this year, actually joined up. I'd like to think I'm around to see him go through the ranks and see what he can achieve.''

Nicole will find out if she's won either award at a gala ball at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast on August 26.