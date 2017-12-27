Local hero given the nod for 2018 games

VOLUNTEER HERO: Rotary and men's Shed volunteer Ian Anderson has been selected to run the Queen's baton in Gladstone.

FITTINGLY, Ian Anderson was in the middle of volunteering when he found out he'd been selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

He was up in Weipa, helping to clean up rubbish from a beach when he got the call from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games organising body.

"It's a great honour to be nominated and to be part of it," Mr Anderson said.

He will carry the baton along a 200m stretch of Springs Rd in Agnes Water, on March 24 and he said he is planning to walk it, to "take in the atmosphere - it's a real privilege".

Mr Anderson was nominated for the QBR by Gladstone Regional Council.

Not one to blow his own trumpet, he said he didn't know why he was nominated but he thought it might have been because of his involvement with various community groups.

"I think there's other worthy people around that could have been nominated," he said.

Mr Anderson was a founding member of the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed, he's an important member of the Boyne Lions Club and has volunteered regularly with Friends of Bindaree.

He also recently joined Friends of Conservation, a community group affiliated with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

"It's something close to my heart, looking after the environment, doing sand dune restoration, I want to get (more) involved in beach clean up work ...," Mr Anderson said.

Rick Bichsel, president of the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed, said it was good to see a local like Mr Anderson 'getting the nod".

"Sometimes I wonder if he goes home," Mr Bichsel said.

"He's always at Bindaree, the Men's Shed, Lions Club or a beach clean up."

"He spends a lot of time in the community - for the community, good on him".

The QBR has been a feature of the Commonwealth Games since 1958.

The baton contains a message to the athletes from Queen Elizabeth, which will be read at the opening ceremony on the Gold Coast on April 4.