34°
News

Local heavyweight's plan to make 'Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

Declan Cooley
| 6th Mar 2017 5:22 PM
One of Curtis Island's LNG facilities.
One of Curtis Island's LNG facilities. Santos

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work for locals.

The new group, Gladstone Sustainable Industry Task Force, was put together by businessman Graham McVean, who has had a highly successful career in various media roles.

Mr McVean has been joined by the former NRG Gladstone Power Station general manager and now Chancellor of CQUniversity John Abbott, businessman and former councillor Len Smith and CEO of Gladstone Industry Leadership Group Patrick Hastings.

The taskforce's plan is to lobby all three tiers of government to flesh out projects and ideas that "lift the economic and social amenity of Gladstone”.

"Our aim is to put Gladstone first, to create a situation where ideas can be discussed and work-shopped,” Mr McVean said.

"We all know Gladstone's strengths and we fully understand that to make Gladstone great again, we need to be positive and have a solid vision for the future.

"Our taskforce will consult widely with the community and has already started to form proposals for all levels of government.”

Mr McVean said he had held positive discussions with Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor about the taskforce and proposed to meet with the council from "time to time” to nut out prospective projects.

He said the taskforce would remain independent and would not be funded by governments or big industry.

"The four of us see it as our civic responsibility to foster new ideas and ventilate them in the public arena prior to lobbying and consulting with governments and potential private investors,” Mr McVean said. "A website will be set up in the next two weeks to enable residents to access our ideas and to submit ideas and comments they think might help Gladstone.”

Gladstone Observer

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

'Shock': Mum scared for husband as BSL moves to sack workers

'Shock': Mum scared for husband as BSL moves to sack workers

A woman, whose partner works at BSL, has shed light on the anguish and fear she's feeling as they wait up to two weeks to learn if he will keep his job.

11 products exclusive to Aldi Gladstone shoppers can buy this week

READY TO GO: The Gladstone ALDI store opens tomorrow on the corner of Breslin and Boles St.

When the doors open to ALDI on Wednesday, it will be a new experience for Gladstone...

'Big gamble': Local gentleman's expensive way of finding love

Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship.

'Big gamble': Bachelor looking for love

Couple fits car with rims they stole during late night theft

Gemma Anne Dewhirst-Oates was charged with her boyfriend, Kyle Bourchier.

HER car had the rims fitted when police arrived with a warrant

Local Partners

Local heavyweight's plan to make 'Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

FOUR Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Sharing that first school step

ALL SMILES: The prep students at Star of the Sea will be just one of many classes featured in The Observer liftout.

Sharing that first school step

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN TELINA...TO BE SOLD WITH FURNISHINGS...SELLER REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SALE!!!

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully self-contained townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD. - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE ...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

Huge Home, Huge Potential and Not To Mention Golfers Delight!!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

This spacious brick home is sitting on a 608 m2 fully fenced block and is situated only a minutes' walk to the Kin Kora Golf Course and only a short drive to...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $250,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!