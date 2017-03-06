Local heavyweight's plan to make 'Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

FOUR Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work for locals.

The new group, Gladstone Sustainable Industry Task Force, was put together by businessman Graham McVean, who has had a highly successful career in various media roles.

Mr McVean has been joined by the former NRG Gladstone Power Station general manager and now Chancellor of CQUniversity John Abbott, businessman and former councillor Len Smith and CEO of Gladstone Industry Leadership Group Patrick Hastings.

The taskforce's plan is to lobby all three tiers of government to flesh out projects and ideas that "lift the economic and social amenity of Gladstone”.

"Our aim is to put Gladstone first, to create a situation where ideas can be discussed and work-shopped,” Mr McVean said.

"We all know Gladstone's strengths and we fully understand that to make Gladstone great again, we need to be positive and have a solid vision for the future.

"Our taskforce will consult widely with the community and has already started to form proposals for all levels of government.”

Mr McVean said he had held positive discussions with Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor about the taskforce and proposed to meet with the council from "time to time” to nut out prospective projects.

He said the taskforce would remain independent and would not be funded by governments or big industry.

"The four of us see it as our civic responsibility to foster new ideas and ventilate them in the public arena prior to lobbying and consulting with governments and potential private investors,” Mr McVean said. "A website will be set up in the next two weeks to enable residents to access our ideas and to submit ideas and comments they think might help Gladstone.”