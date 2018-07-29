Local group use world of Warhammer to raise funds

FANTASY ESCAPE: Sean Fahey organised a Warhammer fund-raising event at Barney Point to support the Mater Foundation.

IT'S A WORLD of orcs, dragons, vampires and dwarves, ruled by chaos.

Young father, Sean Fahey, has been playing Warhammer for almost 20 years and he'd like to see more people give the fantasy game a go.

Yesterday Sean and other members of the Warg Club (a local Warhammer group) got together at Barney Point to raise funds for the Mater Foundation, using Warhammer as a vehicle.

The group of 10 were playing the Age of Sigma version of Warhammer which consists of four different alliances.

As Sean explains: "You've got Order - your general good guys, then you've got Chaos, Death and Destruction".

Some of the bad guys apparently can be tolerated. They're "lesser evils" for instance, Death is fine in the sense that, as long as everyone is dead there is order.

Sound complicated? Warhammer draws on mythology represented in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novel but it puts its own twist on things, evolving philosophies and ideas along the way.

The Warg Club raised about $500 for the Mater Foundation, through selling raffle tickets.

The foundation supports families with sick children, and funds research into diseases.

All raffle prizes were supplied by Millennium Comics in Rockhampton and paid for by Life After Dark.

Sean said he's keen to see more people learn about the fantasy game and he's hoping hosting events like the one on Saturday will capture more interest.

"It's sort of like video games but you're actually out there socialising," he said.

"(We) are having a ball of a time, (today) laughing and giggling and all that.

"In the US, Europe and the UK, Warhammer is out there, it's advertised. hopefully by us doing other events (more people will become involved)."

Join the Warhammer 40K event September 29-30 at the Yaralla Sports Club. Women and children welcome.