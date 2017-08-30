Local foundation assists young people to compete at the highest level

TALENT: Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust recipient, Ben Press, shows his style at the 2017 National Barefoot Water-skiing Championships.

YOUNG, high-achieving Gladstone Region athletes and their families may be eligible for financial assistance from the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust.

Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor, the council's representative on the independent foundation's committee, said the foundation had helped many of the region's best athletes meet the costs of competing for 30 years.

"Since being established by former Gladstone City mayor the late Col Brown in 1987, the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust has helped many of the region's most talented sportspeople," Councillor Trevor said.

He said assistance had been provided to sportspeople across sports including swimming, hockey, futsal, rifle shooting, athletics, dressage, out-rigging, volleyball, touch football, squash, barefoot skiing and more.

"The foundation provides financial support for young sport stars selected to represent Queensland at a national level or Australia on the international stage," Cr Trevor said.

"In recent years, we have seen a number of young athletes from the Gladstone Region represent their state or nation without having approached the foundation for financial assistance.

Individual sportspeople up to 25 years of age (at the time of the event at which they are representing Queensland or Australia), and who permanently live in the Gladstone Region, are eligible for financial assistance.

Eligible costs include travel, accommodation and fees and levies costs associated with state and national selection.

Equipment and uniform costs may be considered.

For the application form, guidelines or more information go to: www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ other-funding-opportunities.