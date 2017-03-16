Local fisherman catches fish on free lures

The fish Troy Butterfield caught using free lures from The Observe.

THERE'S nothing better than catching a huge fish.

It's even better when you caught the fish on a lure you got for free.

Local fisherman Troy Butterfield did just that.

"It was awesome,” Mr Butterfield said.

"It's what every fisherman wants.”

Mr Butterfield said he caught two fish on the free fishing lures he received with The Observer last month.

"They're a good general soft plastic,” he said.

"I caught two and they tasted beautiful.”

Spending at least four hours fishing out the front of the foreshore, Mr Butterfield said he caught a fingermark.

A fish Troy Butterfield caught on the free fishing lure he received from The Observer. Contributed.

"They were a good size, there's plenty around at the moment,” he said.

Mr Butterfield said people could catch a whole bunch of fish on the lures including mangrove jack, flathead, moses perch and grassy sweetlip.

The Observer fishing lures were given away for free with a copy of the paper and a token last month.