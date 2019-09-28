Local fire ban still in place

BANNED: A local fire ban is still in place around Gladstone.

BANNED: A local fire ban is still in place around Gladstone.

Gladstone Regional Council would like to remind all community members there is a local fire ban in place throughout the region, as well as other local government areas across Central Queensland, including camping grounds.

The ban was introduced on Monday 16 September and will continue until midnight on Friday 4 October.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) had serious concerns about some campers who were using open fires.

“Considering our current fire risk and the continuing dry weather, I urge everyone to comply with these bans and consider community safety and wellbeing,” Councillor Burnett said.

“Council officers have put up temporary signs in well used areas, like camping grounds, to explain the local fire bans now in place and will be patrolling these areas to advise the public.

“It has been almost a year since devastating bushfires passed through the Gladstone region and we do not want to see a repeat of that.”

Power tools including lawn mowers and mechanical slashers may be used, but the QFES

encourages people to use these with extreme care and to have adequate equipment available to put out any fire that may start.

This could include having someone watching out for any ignitions that could occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply to a ban on lighting fires in the open can be found on the Rural Fire Service website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au