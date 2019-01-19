Local egg donor is reaching out to women trying to conceive

ONE Kirkwood resident is aiming to start a conversation around egg donation for women trying to conceive.

Over the past seven years Jemma Bacon has donated eggs altruistically eight times, with five babies born.

Ms Bacon said her first donation was prompted when she joined growing online not-for-profit community Egg Donation Australia.

Now a donor mentor with the organisation, she said she wanted IVF patients to realise donors could be found locally and there were plenty of people "willing and ready to give eggs for nothing at all”.

"It is a sad realisation that most of these people are being sent overseas due to lack of knowledge and support from their clinics,” Ms Bacon said.

"There are other options out there and spending the astronomical amount of money going overseas to find an egg donor is unnecessary as there are so many beautiful women willing to help in our own backyard.”

Ms Bacon said since monetary gain was illegal during the process the act of being a donor was an entirely selfless one.

"It's not a business transaction, it's the goodness of somebody's heart,” she said.

"I was a single mum blessed with a beautiful child and I felt the need to give back from my blessings to people who need help to create their family.”

Ms Bacon said she remained in contact with egg recipients and even visited the children born from her eggs.

"I was apprehensive meeting my first donor child in Sydney as there was that underlying fear of 'am I going to feel something towards this child, a maternal pull' however ... to see this family and the love they have for this child was just an overwhelming feeling of joy, happiness, pride,” Ms Bacon said.

"You get that tingle in your stomach knowing you helped do that.”

Ms Bacon said Egg Donation Australia connected donors with recipients.

Noor Gillani