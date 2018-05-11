HEALTH CUTS: Local doctor warns visa cuts a damaging move

INNEFECTIVE: Dr John Bird says visa cuts to doctors won't help regional Australia.

INNEFECTIVE: Dr John Bird says visa cuts to doctors won't help regional Australia. Julia Bartrim

THE federal government's plan to cut numbers of visas to foreign doctors has left one Gladstone doctor flabbergasted

Dr John Bird, a director at Gladstone GP Super Clinic, said the savings to the health system will cost regional health services dearly.

The number of general practitioners brought to Australia on visas each year will be cut from 2300 to 2100 from January 2019.

The government has calculated the cuts will save the budget $400 million over the next four years.

But Dr Bird says, approximately $160 million of that will come directly out of regional general practices.

Doctors working in a practice typically split the rebate for each patient with the practice.

Dr Bird said the split was about 60/40 to the doctor.

"Instead of overseas doctors, we'll be getting junior doctors that will cost less," he said.

"The reason the junior doctors will cost less is because they bill less.

"They have a lower billing rate because they see patients more slowly.

It's not simply they earn less, but the practices they work in earn less.

A potential unintended impact of the cuts, therefore, he said could be the closure of more regional practices.

Dr Bird said the problem the government was seeking to address was an oversupply of doctors, but the real problem was actually a mal-distribution of doctors .

His solution is a variable rebate rate.

"We need a rebate that reflects the cost of providing the service," he said.

Instead of a "one rebate fits all approach", Dr Bird said, regional doctors should receive a higher rebate to reflect the higher cost of doing business in regional areas.

If doctors could earn more in regional areas, this would give them an incentive to stay in those areas, rather than flock back to the city.

Dr Bird acknowledged there was no consensus within the health care sector on whether the visa cuts would prove positive or negative.

He was unaware of what the view was of other GPs in the Gladstone region.

"The AMA think this is wonderful," he said. "But this is not going to fix any problems".