Local disaster group says recovery phase on way as rain dwindles

PLANNING for what comes next is what Gladstone's local disaster group is focussing on.

Yesterday afternoon, disaster and management groups from around the region met to discuss the recovery phase of their disaster plan.

"We're putting together a recovery group now ... We are preparing to help people out, repair roads and infrastructure, and get them all back up and running," local disaster coordinator Michael Colen said.

Though still in the response phase, Mr Colen said he was in contact with Queensland Reconstruction Authority "to see what other funding we can get access to for flood-affected areas.

"Fences are down, roads are damaged, Lowmead and Boyne Valley residents lost power and some homes have unfortunately gone under."

With rainfall easing up across the region, water levels at Alligator Flats near Agnes Water are now falling.

"Once it clears and it's undergone a safety inspection we'll open the road," Mr Colen said.

"But Baffle Creek will take longer."