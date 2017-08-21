23°
Local dementia rates expected to quadruple

Sherele Moody
| 21st Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Christine Karanges talks about how she manages to live with early on-set dementia.
Christine Karanges talks about how she manages to live with early on-set dementia.

GLADSTONE'S dementia rate is expected to quadruple over the next four decades, costing our region about $114 million a year.

Experts say simple lifestyle changes would drastically reduce the cost that is about $35,550 a year for each patient.

NewsRegional analysis of Alzheimer's Australia data shows about 762 Gladstone residents have dementia and that figure is expected to reach 3214 by 2056.

Economic modelling reveals the disease currently costs our region about $27 million a year and this will hit $114.2 million in 39 years. 　　

Dementia is the second leading cause of death in our country.

University of Canberra research shows if Australia can reduce the number of people with the disease by 5%, the country would save $120 billion by 2046.

"A whole-of-community approach to risk reduction, and better coordinated care, along with a boost to research, is going to be needed if we are to curb the rise in people living with dementia by 2056," UC National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling (NATSEM) Professor Laurie Brown said.

Alzheimer's Australia national CEO Maree McCabe said getting more Gladstone residents to reassess their diet and exercise levels would help reduce the disease locally.

"Dementia has a significant impact on the economy and there are also significant personal and social impacts," Ms McCabe said.　

"The main way to lower the cost is reduction and prevention.

"There is evidence that diet and exercise are important in reducing your risk of getting dementia.

"We know that if we can delay the onset of dementia by just five years there would be millions of people who would ... never get dementia."

OzCare Queensland provides services across regional, rural and metropolitan centres.

State co-ordinator Karen Constant said the State and Federal governments had made a commitment to funding the organisation's work until 2020.

Ms Constant said having more local resources and professionals to diagnose the disease earlier and having strong support systems in place were vital as our region's dementia numbers grew.

"It's a very complex disease to diagnose and to prevent," she said.

"Dementia starts to develop in the brain 20 years before symptoms become apparent.

"We can talk about prevention, challenging our brain, good sleep, exercise and diet but current research is looking at what interventions are best at what time throughout our life."

Local dementia professional Lisa Toner said education and social groups were vital to help carers and people with dementia come to terms with the disease.

"Having a diagnosis of dementia can be quite an emotional and difficult time," the Alzheimer's Australia community development officer said.

"People need to know that there is help out there, there is support and there is information and advice.

"It can make all the difference."

- NewsRegional

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aging alzheimer's australia dementia health

