Local couple share what makes a marriage last for 50 years

LIFE WITH LAUGHTER: Carol and Allan Pease look back. Carol said "I was always in love with him”. Mike Richards GLA160118ANAV
Julia Bartrim
by

THE first time Carol and Allan Pease got together it did not end well.

But they managed to recover from the initial setback and today celebrate a huge milestone - their 50th anniversary.

Carol and Allan met in 1963 in Tully at a dance. Carol was 17, Allan was 18.

"I saw Carol at the dance and we had a few dances together and I said 'oh well I'll take you home'," Allan said.

"I took her home. Well I tried to, but her mother she saw that (Carol) was in the car with a strange boy, and ordered her out of the car - Carol got out of that car!

"I thought, well that's the end of it for me.

"I'm in the bad books from the start."

Nonetheless they started dating after that and Allan was Carol's date to her debut ball.

They got engaged on Friday, January 13, 1967.

"Everybody said fancy getting engaged on Black Friday," Carol said.

The couple married almost exactly a year later on January 20, 1968 at St Johns Church in Tully.

Allan was 22, Carol was 21.

"Tully is the wettest place in Queensland and it's got a statue in the park - a golden gumboot," Carol said.

"January used to be the wettest month of the year - why we chose to get married in Tully in the wettest month of the year - I don't know.

"The week before the place was flooded out.

"The day we got married it was showery, and while we were in the church it poured with rain and somebody said it's good luck."

Allan and Carol went on to have three children together, Malcolm, Karen and Neil, all who live in Central Queensland.

They now have six grandchildren and live at Turkey Beach where they both enjoy the fishing.

Carol's parents were married for 72 years but they weren't ones for giving advice.

"The only advice we were given when we got married was from Allan's boss who said 'never go to bed on an argument'," Carol said.

"It worked for a while," Alan laughed.

"It's never smooth sailing, but we've always come to the conclusion, you just compromise.

"The solution is to get together and then we'll sort it out together."

The couple celebrated the anniversary a week early with family at their Turkey Beach house. "We've been lucky," Carol said.

Gladstone Observer
