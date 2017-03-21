Local councillor announced as Katter Party candidate

Robbie Radel will run for the Katter's Australian Party at the upcoming state election.

CALLIOPE could be voting for a Katter's Australia Party candidate at the next state election.

Proposed boundary changes mean Calliope could become part of the Callide electorate.

KAP announced North Burnett Regional councillor Robbie Radel would be there candidate.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to stand for the Callide electorate and am eager to ensure the area gets real representation after years of neglect by the major parties,” Mr Radel said.

"Living and working in Biggenden region my entire life and being a local councillor with a hands-on approach, has equipped me with the knowledge of local issues concerning the community and wider region.”

KAP state leader Robbie Katter has confidence in Mr Radel.

"Robbie is a natural leader and it is clear when meeting with him that he is passionate and is determined to do well in serving his community,” Mr Katter said.

Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney is the current member for Callide but he announced earlier this month he would be retiring from politics.

The proposed boundary changes are not set in stone yet, and the final determination of the boundaries will be done on May 26.

People can object to the proposals by visiting www.ecq.qld.gov.au.