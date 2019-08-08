Menu
Paulette Flint will be one of the first women in Gladstone to have her profile submitted to Wikipedia for a project run by the Zonta Club of Gladstone.
Local club strives for change through Wikipedia

Matt Taylor
8th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
FIVE local women will be championed on Wikipedia as part of a new project by The Zonta Club of Gladstone that aims for better female representation online.

The project will see five women interviewed by four volunteers from the club who will write stories to publish through the website.

It's hoped the project will also promote the work of local women.

President Robyn Liddell said she wanted to address the fact only one in five Wikipedia profiles were about women.

"Wikipedia is not the be all and end all but it's something we identified there was a gender gap and we thought we would do something about it,” Ms Liddell said.

"This is our first time doing it. What we'd like to think might happen is we continue to do this into the future but this is our learning curve.

"It's quite an exciting project because it's going to be great to see more local women get the recognition they deserve.”

The first woman to be interviewed for the project is historian Paulette Flint.

The club has chosen to focus on living women who can tell their own stories.

Each participant will be interviewed and researched by a member of Zonta with the project due for an official launch in November.

Gladstone Library is also involved in the project who are providing local resources for research, and will provide the venue and food for the launch.

